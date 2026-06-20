Thai Interior Ministry Launches Sweeping Probe Into Alleged Foreign Land Ownership In Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — The Thai Interior Ministry has initiated a comprehensive investigation into land ownership in Phuket following mounting evidence that foreign-linked companies are unlawfully occupying land plots across the island. The sweeping crackdown aims to enforce national property laws and reclaim territory illegally held by non-Thai entities.

Phuket Intensifies Crackdown on Crime and illegal Businesses

Speaking on Thursday following a high-level policy meeting with provincial officials at the Phuket Provincial Hall, Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee announced that the ministry has formally instructed the Department of Lands to coordinate with local Phuket authorities. This joint task force is mandated to pursue both civil and criminal action against more than 200 foreign-owned companies suspected of violating property regulations.

The investigation will heavily focus on areas lacking clear and legitimate ownership documentation. This includes several prime beachfront locations that were recently inspected by government officials on Wednesday. The Department of Lands is tasked with thoroughly reviewing the land titles in these zones to determine the legality of current occupancy and ownership.

Beyond corporate land holdings, the ministry is expanding its regulatory reach to protect the island’s natural resources. Authorities are currently collaborating with the Royal Forest Department to conduct extensive surveys across Phuket and neighboring tourism provinces. This joint effort is designed to identify instances of forest encroachment and uncover any land titles that may have been issued illegally within protected woodland areas. The findings from these environmental and property audits will be compiled and reported directly to the ministry, which will use the data to formulate and implement additional regulatory measures.

Thailand Immigration Tightens Security Screening; Nearly 1,000 Visas Revoked in Early 2026 Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has intensified security measures, ordering stricter screening of foreigners from 18 nationalities linked to conflict zones and “gray capital” groups… pic.twitter.com/3fHvCn9Myu — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) March 14, 2026

In addition to the land and environmental probes, the deputy minister addressed several pressing urban and administrative challenges facing the province. Officials are actively working to resolve Phuket’s ongoing waste management issues, which have strained local infrastructure. Furthermore, the ministry is reviewing the regulatory framework governing businesses operating along the popular Patong Beach Walking Street. Recent inspections revealed a fragmented compliance landscape, with some entrepreneurs adhering to the law while others operate outside legal boundaries.

To address these discrepancies, the Department of Provincial Administration and related agencies have been directed to examine current zoning regulations and outdated local rules. The objective is to determine whether structural reforms are necessary and to create streamlined pathways that help informal or non-compliant businesses transition into the legal system more easily.

When questioned about the broader implications of these enforcement actions, specifically whether they were intended to purge senior government officials reportedly involved in bribery and corruption, Deputy Minister Polapee urged caution. He emphasized that civil servants should not be presumed guilty of wrongdoing before the official investigations have been fully concluded and the facts have been established.

Phuket Authorities Arrest Foreigners for Operating Illegal Businesses in Patong

As the multifaceted investigation unfolds, authorities remain committed to restoring legal order and transparency to Phuket’s real estate and business sectors.

-Thailand News (TN)