Massive Nakhon Pathom Pub Raid Leads To 76 Positive Drug Tests

NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand — A high-profile, after-hours raid on a popular entertainment venue in Nakhon Pathom province has exposed an unlicensed operation characterized by rampant drug use and the presence of dozens of underage patrons, resulting in a proposed five-year closure order for the establishment.

Unlicensed Pub Raided in Nakhon Pathom: 81 Test Positive for Drugs

The massive operation, codenamed “Check-in The Airport,” was launched at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Wang Taku sub-district of Mueang district. The raid was led by Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth alongside a special task force from the Department of Provincial Administration. The operation was initiated following numerous public complaints regarding the establishment’s illegal activities and unregulated operations.

Upon the sudden arrival of authorities, the atmosphere inside the venue descended into chaos as the house lights were abruptly turned on. Panicked patrons attempted to flee through emergency exits, with many scattering illicit narcotics across the floor in a desperate bid to destroy evidence before officers could secure the scene.

A comprehensive inspection revealed that the venue was operating entirely without a valid entertainment establishment license. Subsequent mandatory drug screenings conducted on the 377 individuals found inside the premises yielded alarming results. Investigators reported that 76 partygoers, approximately 20 percent of those present, tested positive for narcotics.

The raid also uncovered significant violations regarding the admission of minors. Authorities identified 37 patrons who were under the legal age of 20, with the youngest being just 17 years old. Disturbingly, three of these underage individuals also tested positive for drug use during the screening process.

Seventy-six people tested positive for drugs during a raid on a large entertainment venue in Nakhon Pathom in the early hours of Saturday. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/qGz2iWFpiA — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 20, 2026

Following the raid, the venue’s manager was detained and faces a comprehensive array of legal charges. These offenses include operating an entertainment venue without a valid permit, selling alcohol outside of legal hours, and serving alcoholic beverages to patrons under the legal drinking age of 20. Furthermore, the manager is accused of encouraging inappropriate behavior among minors, conducting illegal alcohol promotions, operating an unauthorized food establishment, and executing unauthorized structural modifications to the building.

Ronnarong Thipsiri, the deputy director general of the Department of Provincial Administration, emphasized that legal action will be rigorously pursued against all individuals involved in the illicit operation. He noted that the investigation is actively expanding to locate and hold the actual owner of the establishment accountable. Given the sheer severity and volume of the infractions uncovered during the raid, authorities will submit a formal recommendation to the provincial governor to enforce a strict five-year closure order for the venue.

The deputy director general added that authorities have received numerous complaints concerning illicit entertainment venues across Nakhon Pathom and neighboring provinces. He warned that suppression operations will continue unabated to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the public, particularly minors, from the dangers associated with unregulated nightlife establishments.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement and provincial authorities are working to dismantle the broader network of illegal venues operating in the region.

-Thailand News (TN)