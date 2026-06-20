Heavily Intoxicated Foreign Man Arrested After Pattaya Brawl

PATTAYA, Thailand — A heavily intoxicated foreign national was taken into custody in the early hours of June 20, 2026, following a chaotic street brawl in Pattaya that left an Indian tourist injured, damaged a public transport vehicle, and required the deployment of more than ten police officers to restore order.

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The incident unfolded at approximately 3:00 a.m. at a busy junction near the Marine Hotel on Pattaya Second Road Soi 16 in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district. Pattaya City Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a severe disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found a large foreign man causing a major disruption, surrounded by a crowd of motorcycle taxi riders, Bolt drivers, songthaew operators, and tourists who had cornered him to prevent his escape. Due to his extreme state of intoxication and aggressive refusal to cooperate, it took a coordinated effort of over ten officers and more than ten minutes to finally subdue the man and place him under arrest.

Surveillance footage from the area reportedly captured the escalation of the violence, showing the suspect arguing with multiple groups before aggressively chasing an Indian tourist, identified as 35-year-old Karan Kumar. The confrontation spilled into a nearby songthaew parking area, resulting in property damage, including a broken side panel and a shattered right wing mirror on one of the public transport vehicles. The unrest subsequently expanded to involve a Thai Bolt motorcycle taxi rider who attempted to intervene in the escalating melee.

The origins of the violent clash are currently the subject of conflicting accounts. According to the suspect’s daughter, Ms. Summer, the family had been celebrating her birthday at a bar in South Pattaya when an altercation broke out with a transgender woman inside the venue. She alleged that the woman pulled her mother’s hair and later struck her on the head with a bottle, causing injuries to her head and leg. Ms. Summer further claimed that as they were leaving the establishment, Mr. Kumar inappropriately touched her on the hip, prompting her father to confront him. She stated that during the ensuing physical altercation, Mr. Kumar fell and suffered a head injury, and her father subsequently assaulted a Thai man who tried to intervene.

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Conversely, a friend of the injured Indian tourist strongly disputed this version of events. She stated that the group was simply walking home when the heavily intoxicated foreign man aggressively accused them of staring at his family. According to her account, the suspect suddenly punched Mr. Kumar in the face without provocation, and she categorically denied that Mr. Kumar had made any inappropriate physical contact with Ms. Summer. Following the attack, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and took refuge in a Myanmar-owned food shop, where he was eventually cornered by the pursuing transport riders and subsequently arrested by the police.

In the aftermath of the brawl, the driver of the damaged songthaew filed a formal police report to seek compensation for the repairs to his vehicle. Police have initially charged the foreign suspect with public intoxication and causing a disturbance. Investigators noted that all parties involved in the altercation had been consuming alcohol. Authorities are currently conducting further interviews and reviewing all available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, before determining if additional charges, such as assault and property damage, will be filed.

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As the investigation continues, local law enforcement is working to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to the violent outbreak.

-Thailand News (TN)