Two Men Arrested In Pattaya As Search Intensifies For Missing Russian Siblings

PATTAYA, Thailand — Thai police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance of two Russian siblings in the Pattaya area, marking a significant development in an extensive investigation that has now entered its fifth day. The arrests come as authorities uncover evidence linking suspects to the burial of the missing youths’ dismantled motorcycle.

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The Pattaya Police Station, led by Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Prabda Suksuntree, executed raids on the residences of two suspects, identified locally as “Suea Hoi” and “Phang.” Authorities allege that the pair assisted the primary suspects, 43-year-old ex-convict Thana Kerdthong and 39-year-old Thongchai Srinil, in evading capture by concealing them in a motorcycle sidecar covered with a tarpaulin. Furthermore, the two arrested men are suspected of participating in the burial of the dismantled Honda motorcycle belonging to the missing siblings. The suspects were apprehended after police intercepted one riding a motorcycle with a sidecar, leading officers to the second suspect’s residence. Both men have been taken into custody at the Huai Yai Police Station and have denied the allegations, claiming no acquaintance with the primary suspects.

Concurrently, investigators have secured arrest warrants from the Pattaya Provincial Court for Thana and Thongchai. They are wanted on charges of jointly committing nighttime theft using a vehicle or, alternatively, receiving stolen property, as current evidence directly links them to the stolen motorcycle.

The missing siblings, 22-year-old Diana Nazimova and her 17-year-old brother Roman Nazimov, vanished in the early hours of Sunday morning after leaving their residence at the Bristol Park housing estate in the Huai Yai subdistrict. A major breakthrough occurred on Wednesday morning when police recovered the dismantled parts of the siblings’ black-and-grey Honda motorcycle. The components were discovered buried approximately 500 meters from the home of a close relative of one of the primary suspects in the same subdistrict.

Police in Pattaya have found additional motorcycle parts believed to belong to two missing Russian siblings, as the search for clues continues in a forest area in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi. Officers, local officials, rescue workers, K9 units and drones joined the operation… pic.twitter.com/nz9UPJOtOu — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 31, 2026

In response to these findings, Provincial Police Region 2 Investigative Commander Police Major General Kiatisak Sathong-oi has spearheaded an expanded search operation. Deploying specialized units, district officials, and sniffer dogs provided with the siblings’ clothing, authorities have combed through suspected locations in the Na Jomtien area of Sattahip district and Huai Yai in Bang Lamung district. The canine units have focused on searching ponds and abandoned structures, while investigators have also looked into unverified reports suggesting the suspects may have fled to Chanthaburi province, though no evidence has substantiated this theory.

Surveillance footage has provided crucial timelines, showing Thana and Thongchai riding a motorcycle along Highway 1008 on July 26. The footage indicates they were traveling after departing from the residence of Thongchai’s sister, where they are believed to have showered and changed clothes before returning to the Huai Yai area.

As the manhunt continues, Thana’s 74-year-old aunt has issued a public appeal for him to surrender to authorities. She noted that he had been released from prison less than two months ago and abruptly left her home on Monday following a phone call.

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The Royal Thai Police remain committed to locating the missing siblings and bringing all individuals involved to justice. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the primary suspects or the missing youths to contact the Huai Yai Police Station immediately.

-Thailand News (TN)