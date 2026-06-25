Thai ‘Michael Jackson’ Tik Shiro Jailed 2 Years Over Fatal Drink-Driving

BANGKOK, Thailand — A prominent Thai singer known as the country’s “Michael Jackson” has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Bangkok criminal court for a fatal drink-driving crash that claimed the lives of two siblings in late 2024.

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Manasawin Nantasen, widely recognized by his stage name Tik Shiro, rose to national fame in the late 1980s and 1990s. He was celebrated for his signature fedora hat and energetic dance performances, which frequently drew comparisons to the legendary American pop icon and earned him his enduring nickname.

On June 24, the Min Buri Criminal Court found the 64-year-old entertainer guilty of driving under the influence causing death, reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving causing damage to property. The original sentence was reduced by half to two years because the defendant entered a guilty plea during the legal proceedings.

The tragic case stems from a severe collision that occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. on October 10, 2024. Investigators determined that Manasawin was driving a black van while heavily intoxicated, with his blood alcohol concentration significantly exceeding the legal limit of 50 milligrams per deciliter. The vehicle crashed into a Honda motorcycle on a flyover crossing Thepharak Road on Sukhaphiban 5 Road in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok.

The motorcycle was carrying two siblings, 28-year-old Tienporn Sivapornpitak and 21-year-old Chakraphat Sivapornpitak. Tienporn was pronounced dead at the scene of the devastating impact. Chakraphat, a second-year university student, suffered catastrophic injuries after being thrown approximately 10 meters from the elevated highway. He fought for his life for several months before ultimately passing away in the hospital on March 18, 2025.

During the trial, the defendant’s legal team paid 3.5 million baht in compensation to the victims’ family. However, the two parties were unable to reach a final agreement regarding full civil damages. Because the civil claims remained unsettled, the court declined to suspend the prison term. In addition to the incarceration, the court ordered the immediate revocation of the singer’s driver’s license.

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As the legal proceedings conclude, the case has sparked widespread public reflection on the severe and often fatal consequences of drunk driving in Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)