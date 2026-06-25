Two Indian Men Held in Bangkok After 200kg Meth Haul Seized

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai law enforcement authorities have arrested two Indian nationals and seized 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine following a targeted raid on a narcotics safehouse in the Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok. The operation, announced on June 24, 2026, by Provincial Police Region 1, has dealt a significant blow to a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating across Southeast Asia.

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The suspects, identified as 45-year-old Ramesh and 41-year-old Ajeshkumar, were apprehended at a residential property located in Soi Borommaratchachonnani 68 in the Sala Thammasop subdistrict. Officers moved in on the safehouse after observing suspicious activity linked to the unloading of illicit cargo from a Mitsubishi Mirage. Upon searching the premises, investigators discovered 200 sealed packages of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, with each package weighing approximately one kilogram.

The successful raid was the culmination of an intelligence-led investigation that began on June 22 in Pathum Thani province. Police expanded their inquiries from a previously dismantled low-level drug network, utilizing surveillance and closed-circuit television tracking to identify the grey Mitsubishi Mirage as a primary transport vehicle for the narcotics. Officers tracked the vehicle across provincial boundaries to the Bangkok safehouse, where they witnessed the suspects transferring multiple white sacks into the property.

In addition to the massive drug haul, authorities confiscated multiple vehicles allegedly used to facilitate the trafficking network. Alongside the grey Mitsubishi Mirage used in the transport, police seized a black Toyota registered in Bangkok and a white Toyota registered in Chonburi. Police Lieutenant General Watana Yijian, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, stated that the seized vehicles had already been processed for transit permits intended for travel into neighboring countries. Investigators believe the 200-kilogram methamphetamine shipment was ultimately destined for onward distribution to a third country.

Officials described the two arrested men as logistical operators within a much wider international syndicate. Due to the transnational nature of the operation, the case has been formally referred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. The specialized agency will now conduct comprehensive forensic and financial investigations aimed at tracing illicit money flows, identifying the syndicate’s financial backers, and uncovering additional members of the network.

According to reports from Naewna, both suspects remain in police custody and face severe prosecution under Thai narcotics laws. Investigators are now focusing on analyzing passport records, cross-border movement histories, and communication data to identify the higher-level organizers directing the operation from behind the scenes. In light of the bust, authorities have also issued a public appeal, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities involving foreign nationals or unusual property rentals to help dismantle the broader trafficking chain.

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As the investigation deepens, Thai authorities remain committed to disrupting the supply chains of transnational drug cartels and securing the nation’s borders against the illicit narcotics trade.

-Thailand News (TN)