Thailand Incinerates 77 Tonnes Of Seized Narcotics Worth Over $1.1 Billion

NONTHABURI, Thailand — The Thai Ministry of Public Health has successfully destroyed over 77 tonnes of confiscated narcotics, representing a massive blow to illicit drug networks and eliminating an estimated $1.1 billion in street-value contraband from the country’s supply chain.

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The monumental destruction operation took place on Wednesday under the official campaign titled “BURN FOR BETTER.” Narin Kalyanamitr, advisor to the Minister of Public Health, presided over the launch of the heavily guarded transport convoy that initiated the eradication process. The massive haul consisted of 77.897 tonnes of illicit substances seized across 54,097 criminal cases. The confiscated cache included heroin, crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and various methamphetamine pills, collectively valued at approximately 40 billion baht.

To ensure the absolute security of the highly dangerous cargo, strict logistical and security measures were implemented along the transit route. The convoy traveled from the Ministry of Public Health facilities in Nonthaburi to the Akkhie Prakarn Public Company Limited in neighboring Samut Prakan province. Upon arrival, the narcotics were formally handed over to a dedicated security and destruction task force tasked with the final eradication of the seized materials.

Thailand Destroys 77 Tons of Seized Narcotics in 61st Drug Destruction Operation more: https://t.co/8tlegusV1d pic.twitter.com/hPFV1gsG3a — Radio Thailand World Service (@RthWorldservice) June 25, 2026

The actual destruction of the drugs was carried out using specialized hazardous waste incinerators. Operating at extreme temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees Celsius, the industrial furnaces ensured the complete chemical breakdown of the narcotics. This high-temperature incineration process was specifically selected to guarantee that the drugs are permanently eliminated and to prevent any harmful environmental impact or toxic residue from re-entering the local ecosystem.

Ministry officials emphasized that this systematic eradication effort, which is conducted at least once a year, is a critical component of the national strategy to combat the narcotics trade. By securely relocating and destroying stored contraband, the government aims to definitively prevent seized drugs from being stolen or leaking back into illegal circulation. Furthermore, the ministry is actively integrating its enforcement efforts with public education initiatives across all societal sectors. These campaigns are specifically designed to protect the youth and raise awareness about the severe dangers of all types of narcotics, with a particular focus on the rising threat of emerging synthetic substances.

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As the government continues its aggressive stance against drug trafficking, authorities remain committed to dismantling transnational syndicates and securing the nation’s borders against the influx of illicit substances.

-Thailand News (TN)