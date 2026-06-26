77-year-old British Man Dies In Fatal Fall From Pattaya Condominium Balcony

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 77-year-old British national has died after plunging from the eighth-floor balcony of his condominium in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri province. The tragic incident occurred on the evening of June 25, 2026, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement and rescue teams.

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Officers from the Na Jomtien Police Station, led by Sub-Lieutenant Akkharadet Piamphumipanya, were alerted to the incident at approximately 7:00 p.m. and rushed to the scene alongside Sattahip rescue workers. The victim, identified as 77-year-old British national D.S. Mr. S was discovered in the condominium’s ground-floor car park. He had sustained multiple severe fractures from the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Authorities immediately secured the perimeter while investigators documented the scene and gathered preliminary evidence.

According to local residents, Mr. S. was known for regularly performing his own home maintenance and decoration work. A neighbor reported that shortly before the fatal incident, the British expatriate was seen painting the exterior of his eighth-floor balcony. It was only after he failed to return that the tragic discovery of his fall was made.

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Following the recovery of the body, investigators conducted a detailed examination of the victim’s eighth-floor apartment. Police reported that the interior of the unit showed no signs of a struggle, forced entry, or any unusual circumstances that would indicate foul play. The preliminary assessment strongly points toward a tragic accidental fall while the victim was engaged in home improvement activities.

The death remains under formal investigation as officers continue to collect evidence and coordinate with the victim’s relatives to notify them of the tragedy and assist with the necessary consular procedures. According to reports from Khaosod, the deceased’s body will be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. A comprehensive post-mortem examination will be conducted to officially determine the exact medical cause of death and confirm the circumstances surrounding the fall.

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As the investigation concludes, local authorities are working to ensure all legal and administrative protocols are followed for the repatriation of the deceased.

-Thailand News (TN)