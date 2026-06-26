Thai Airways Expands Long-haul Capacity With New Boeing 787-9 Delivery

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai Airways International Plc has officially taken delivery of a new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, marking the latest step in the national carrier’s strategic initiative to enhance operational efficiency and accommodate surging global travel demand. The airline announced that this latest addition is the first of four Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled to join its fleet over the course of 2026.

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Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways, described the acquisition as a significant milestone in the airline’s ongoing fleet modernization program. According to the airline’s leadership, integrating more aircraft of the same model will significantly improve fleet commonality, operational flexibility, and overall network efficiency. This strategic alignment is designed to better serve high-potential international routes and provide a solid foundation for the carrier’s future growth.

The Boeing 787-9 is a state-of-the-art wide-body aircraft renowned for its advanced technology, extended range, and exceptional fuel efficiency. The new model reduces fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to previous-generation aircraft, directly supporting Thai Airways’ corporate commitment to sustainable fleet development and environmental responsibility.

Inside the cabin, the newly delivered aircraft features a two-class configuration tailored to maximize both comfort and capacity. The Business Class section offers 30 seats in a full lie-flat 1-2-1 layout, while the Economy Class cabin accommodates 268 passengers in a 3-3-3 arrangement. The cabin products have been meticulously designed to align with the airline’s existing Boeing 787-9 fleet while introducing notable enhancements for the modern traveler.

This Asian Airline Takes Delivery of New Boeing 787-9✈️@ThaiAirways International (TG) has taken delivery of a new Boeing 787-9 aircraft as the carrier accelerates its fleet modernization strategy and expands long-haul capacity to meet growing international travel demand. The… pic.twitter.com/ecTkNJWn5b — Aviation A2z (@Aviationa2z) June 26, 2026

Passengers will benefit from upgraded in-flight entertainment systems, including expansive 17.3-inch screens in Business Class and 13.3-inch displays in Economy Class. Additionally, the aircraft is equipped with high-speed inflight connectivity to ensure seamless communication and convenience throughout the journey.

This latest fleet expansion underscores Thai Airways’ broader commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities and elevating its service standards. As the national carrier continues to integrate these modern aircraft, it aims to seamlessly connect Thailand with key destinations worldwide, reinforcing its position as a premier global airline.

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As the fleet modernization program progresses, Thai Airways is expected to announce the specific international routes that will be serviced by the new aircraft.

-Thailand News (TN)