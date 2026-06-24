Family Launches Urgent Fundraising Campaign To Repatriate British Crash Victim From Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — The family of a young British man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a road crash in Thailand has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to bring him back to the United Kingdom for specialist medical treatment. Ethan Lacey, a 20-year-old father from the Castle Vale area of Birmingham, has spent the last five weeks fighting for his life in a Thai hospital with severe brain injuries, and his relatives are striving to raise GBP 50,000 to cover the substantial costs of his medical repatriation, the BBC reported.

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The devastating incident occurred while Lacey was visiting his cousin in Pattaya during what was originally planned as a four-week holiday. Authorities and medical staff believe he fell from a moving pick-up truck and was subsequently struck by the vehicle or another passing car. The situation quickly became critical, and his family was recently informed by medical professionals that life support might need to be withdrawn due to the severity of his condition.

Lacey’s father traveled to Thailand to be by his son’s side and has highlighted the immense difficulties the family faces while trying to navigate the foreign healthcare system. He noted that severe communication barriers have made it incredibly difficult to fully understand his son’s medical status, reinforcing their desperate need to bring him home for the specialized care he requires. The family later discovered that Lacey had extended his stay in Thailand shortly before the accident but had inadvertently failed to renew his travel insurance, leaving them entirely responsible for the exorbitant medical and repatriation expenses.

Fundraisers seek £50k to bring crash victim home https://t.co/WbeDoC7FGM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 22, 2026

In response to the crisis, friends, relatives, and members of the local Birmingham community have rallied behind the fundraising effort. A recent community event was organized to support the campaign, with volunteers actively collecting donations across the region. Organizers and volunteers have praised the overwhelming public response, describing the local solidarity as outstanding. Supporters have been tirelessly working the streets and visiting local businesses with collection buckets to maximize donations, ensuring that no one passes by without being asked to contribute. Even younger community members have voiced their strong backing for the campaign, emphasizing that the young man deserves the same opportunity to be reunited with his family as anyone else.

As the fundraising campaign continues, the family remains focused on reaching their GBP 50,000 target. Supporters are hopeful that the collective efforts of the community will generate enough funds to allow Lacey to return to the UK, where he can receive the ongoing, specialized medical treatment his family believes is essential for his recovery.

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As the medical and logistical efforts continue, the family and their supporters are working tirelessly to secure the necessary funds for the repatriation flight and subsequent care.

-Thailand News (TN)