British Man Arrested for Assaulting Officers at Chiang Mai’s Tha Phae Gate

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — A British man in his thirties has been taken into custody following a violent physical assault on municipal enforcement officers at the historic Tha Phae Gate, an incident that caused significant disruption in the city center before police intervened to restore order.

Arab Tourists Arrested for Spraying Police With Water in Phuket

The confrontation unfolded at approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 23, 2026, near the inner side of the landmark Tha Phae Gate in the Mueang district. According to the Chiang Mai Provincial Police radio centre, the suspect, described as a tall and heavily built male, arrived at the scene riding a black large-displacement motorcycle. He approached municipal officers who were actively carrying out their official duties in the area.

Initially, the man directed verbal abuse and offensive gestures, including raising his middle finger, toward the officials. Municipal personnel reported that they became increasingly concerned as the situation began to escalate, prompting them to radio for additional support and notify the police. Before law enforcement could arrive on the scene, the suspect allegedly became enraged and launched a physical attack, repeatedly punching the municipal workers and creating a public disturbance.

British Tourist Attacks Thai Police Officer Inside 7-Eleven, Video Sparks Outrage

Officers from the Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station, working in coordination with the Chiang Mai Tourist Police, rapidly responded to the emergency call. The joint police units successfully subdued the aggressive individual and took him into custody, bringing the chaotic situation under control. The suspect was subsequently transported to the Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for formal legal processing. Authorities have not released specific details regarding the extent of any injuries sustained by the municipal officers during the assault.

During the initial processing, investigators discovered that the British national had allegedly been involved in several similar confrontations in the past. However, law enforcement officials noted that this recent event was the most serious and violent incident attributed to him to date. Individuals known to the suspect later informed authorities that he appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode at the time of the arrest. They claimed he was experiencing auditory hallucinations and harbored a long-standing animosity toward individuals in uniform.

Angry Cambodians attack police after riot with Thais

The case remains under active investigation as authorities prepare to pursue legal action in accordance with Thai law. The suspect’s full identity and specific formal charges have not yet been publicly disclosed as the legal proceedings continue.

-Thailand News (TN)