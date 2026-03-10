British Tourist Attacks Thai Police Officer Inside 7-Eleven, Video Sparks Outrage

PATTAYA — A video showing a British tourist attacking a Thai police officer inside a 7-Eleven store has surfaced online, quickly drawing attention and sparking widespread condemnation of the tourist’s behavior.

The footage, shared on social media on March 7, depicts the British national forcing the officer to the ground and punching him in the face, as store staff and another foreigner attempt to intervene. The 38-second clip shows the chaotic struggle unfolding inside the convenience store.

The Altercation

According to the video, a male store worker placed an arm around the foreign man’s neck, while other staff pulled at his arms and body in an effort to separate him from the officer . After the officer got back to his feet, he gripped the foreign man around the neck and pulled him down to the floor in a wrestling-style hold. The same store worker then moved toward the person filming and appeared to try to block the camera. The clip ended with the officer and the foreigner still struggling on the ground.

No Official Statement

The incident was widely circulated without an official statement clarifying the cause or outcome. The original source of the footage was unclear, but it was reposted by foreign social media users and Thai news outlets . No official statement has been released detailing what led to the confrontation or how the incident was resolved.

Legal Consequences

Under Thai law, using force against an officer can result in severe penalties. Under Section 138 of Thailand’s Criminal Law, a person found guilty of using force to obstruct an official on duty can face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both . The man could also face charges under Section 295 for physical assault, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both . Combined, this could lead to a sentence of up to four years and fines totaling 80,000 baht.

British tourist drunk & assaults Thai police officer inside a 7-Eleven.

Everyone in the store jumps in to help restrain him → officer locks his neck from behind until he taps out. No taser, no baton, just skill + community backup.

In the UK? Police often face the same aggression… pic.twitter.com/07ylsFxjFM — True 🇬🇧 Brit Gal 💋 (@ThaiLegal123) March 8, 2026

Online Reaction

The online reaction has been swift, with many condemning the tourist’s actions and noting such behavior tarnishes the reputation of Britons abroad . The post caption read: “British tourist attacks a Thai police officer in 7-Eleven and instantly regrets it. It’s behaviour like this that gives all Brits abroad a bad name”.

Broader Context

This incident adds to a pattern of recent altercations involving British tourists in Thailand. In a separate incident early on March 8, a British tourist was arrested after allegedly slashing another British man, identified as a bar manager aged 50-60, inside a beer bar office in Pattaya’s Soi Pattaya Beach 13. The victim sustained a facial wound stretching more than 10 centimeters that required approximately 30 stitches.

In another case on March 1, British tourist Harry Craig Roberts, 22, was slashed in the neck when he intervened in a street fight between two groups of men in Pattaya. French tourist Arthur Rochand, 29, was also injured in the same incident, which reportedly stemmed from jealousy over a woman.

Looking Forward

Experts note this incident could strain diplomatic relations and affect tourism, especially as Thailand welcomes international visitors post-pandemic . Calls for an official response are growing as the video continues to circulate. Authorities are expected to issue statements clarifying the events and any charges filed against the tourist. This incident may influence future legal and social policies regarding foreign nationals in Thailand, prompting a review of diplomatic guidance on traveler conduct.

-Thailand News (TN)