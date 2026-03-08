British Man Attacked Inside a Beer Bar in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A British man was injured after being attacked by other British nationals inside a beer bar’s office in Pattaya shortly after midnight, early morning on March 8, 2026, in an incident that left the victim with a severe facial wound requiring approximately 20 stitches.

The incident took place in a bar located in Soi Pattaya Beach. Emergency responders and police were dispatched to the scene following reports of an assault. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre received the call at approximately 12:35 a.m.

The Victim

Volunteers and officers from Pattaya City Police Station arrived to find a British man aged around 50 to 60, who was not named by authorities and was identified as the bar’s manager, suffering from a severe facial wound caused by a sharp object. The injury stretched more than 10 centimetres across his face, requiring extensive medical intervention.

Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before transporting the injured man to hospital, where he remains under close medical supervision.

The Attack

The attack reportedly occurred inside the manager’s office within the beer bar. Staff at the bar told authorities that the British manager regularly received visits from friends, so they initially did not suspect anything unusual when two other Brits went into his office.

However, employees later noticed the door to the office shaking and saw shadows and movement, suggesting a struggle inside the room. Moments later, one of the alleged attackers ran from the office and escaped the premises.

Suspects

One suspect was detained by members of the public before police arrived, while another managed to flee. The detained suspect was handed over to police for questioning. Authorities have not yet confirmed the motive for the assault, and witnesses said they were unaware of what triggered the violent confrontation.

Investigation

Police have taken the detained suspect to Pattaya City Police Station for further interrogation. Investigators have also deployed a detective team to search the surrounding area for the second suspect who fled the scene.

The injured manager continues to receive medical treatment while officers gather evidence and interview witnesses. Police say efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspect and determine the circumstances that led to the attack.

-Thailand News (TN)