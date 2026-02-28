Masked Gang Robs British Man and Wife of 2 Million Baht in Chonburi

CHONBURI — Police are intensifying their manhunt for a masked gang that broke into a British man’s home in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, stealing a safe containing 2 million baht in cash, as investigators believe the crime was an inside job with Thai accomplices involved, Thairath reported.

The brazen robbery occurred around midnight on February 26 at a townhouse in Chokchai Village 9, where 32-year-old British national W. C. R., a chef working abroad, was staying with his 34-year-old Thai girlfriend, Ms. C., and two British friends . On February 27, a team of investigators led by the Superintendent of Nong Prue Police Station, along with forensic officers from Chonburi Forensic Unit 2 and detectives from multiple agencies, revisited the crime scene to collect additional evidence, including latent fingerprints of the suspects.

The Crime

According to police reports, three suspects dressed in black clothing and wearing masks forced their way into the residence armed with knives. They threatened Russell, holding a knife to his neck, and demanded to know where cash was kept . The gang forced all occupants into the kitchen, snatched two iPhones—and restrained them .

When Ms. Chandee attempted to flee, she was dragged back by the suspects . The gang then proceeded upstairs to the second-floor bedroom, where they removed a safe from a wardrobe containing over 2 million baht in cash. The money had been withdrawn just two to three days earlier for the purpose of purchasing a new house, as the couple was currently renting the property.

The entire robbery took less than two minutes. CCTV footage captured the suspects calmly carrying the safe out of the house and loading it into a black four-door pickup truck parked outside before fleeing the scene .

Suspicious Activity Before the Robbery

A neighbor living next door provided crucial testimony to investigators. She reported seeing the suspects’ vehicle enter the village around 8 p.m., noting that the pickup slowed suspiciously near the victim’s house. Around 9 p.m., the vehicle parked near the swimming pool, and soon after, she heard a young woman scream for help. She then observed three men dressed in black, wearing masks and each holding a knife, walking toward the black pickup truck, with one carrying the safe. She immediately called police, the Bangkok Post reported.

Investigators also discovered that the entrance barrier of the village had been damaged, apparently struck by the suspects’ vehicle during their escape. CCTV footage from the village entrance showed the vehicle entering at 10:19 p.m. and proceeding directly to the victim’s house. At 10:38 p.m., footage captured the vehicle attempting to slow down at the barrier, but when a security guard pressed the button to open it, the suspects instead rammed through and quickly turned left to flee .

Evidence and Investigation

At 1:36 a.m. on February 27, police traced the suspects’ escape route and discovered the victims’ discarded mobile phones along a railway road heading toward Sattahip, approximately 2–3 kilometers from the crime scene. The devices had been thrown about 200 meters apart into roadside undergrowth . They were collected as evidence and sent to the Region 2 Forensic Science Division in Chonburi for fingerprint examination and trace evidence analysis .

Police tracked the suspects’ route further, finding that after discarding the phones, they headed toward Wat Boonkanchanaram Road, suggesting the suspects remain at large within the Pattaya area.

Inside Job Theory

During questioning, Ms. C. revealed that she had recently withdrawn the cash from the bank to buy a new house but was robbed before completing the purchase. She expressed strong belief that there must be an insider involved in the household, questioning how else the suspects would have known about the recent cash withdrawal and the presence of money in the safe . Investigators concur that someone likely tipped off the suspects about the money.

Police also noted an unusual detail during their scene investigation: a large pit bull dog inside the house remained calm and showed no aggression during the robbery, suggesting the dog may have been familiar with the suspects or was not triggered by their presence.

Suspect Descriptions and Investigation Status

The suspects are described as three tall, well-built men dressed in dark hooded tops and long trousers with their faces fully concealed, revealing only their eyes . Victims and witnesses described them as appearing to be foreign nationals, though police believe Thai accomplices were involved in planning and providing information .

Police have opposed bail for any suspects once apprehended. The Deputy Chief Investigator of Nong Prue Police Station and the case officer have summoned the victims and their British friends for further detailed questioning to gather more precise descriptions of the suspects.

The investigation continues as authorities review additional CCTV footage from before and after the crime. Police have urged anyone who sees suspicious vehicles or individuals matching the descriptions to contact Nong Prue Police Station immediately, expressing confidence that arrests will be made soon

