Three Dead, Dozens Infected After Eating Raw Pork Dishes in Thailand

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Disease Control Department has issued an urgent warning to consumers against eating raw or undercooked pork following an outbreak of Streptococcus suis (S. suis) infection that has claimed three lives and infected dozens across the country.

The department reported that as of February 10 this year, 49 people aged between 5 and 90 across 28 provinces have been infected with the dangerous bacterial disease. Of those infected, three have died from complications related to the infection.

Source of Infection

According to health officials, all of the infected individuals are believed to have consumed traditional dishes containing raw pork or pig’s blood, including popular Northeastern Thai specialties such as “koi,” “loo,” or “larb dip.” These dishes, which are often consumed with alcohol in social settings, carry significant risk when prepared with undercooked or raw ingredients.

The department specifically advised consumers not to eat raw or undercooked pork or pork products from animals that died of S. suis infection, emphasizing that proper cooking is the only reliable method to kill the bacteria.

High-Risk Provinces

Most cases were reported in Nakhon Ratchasima, Phrae, Chon Buri, Chaiyaphom, and Surin provinces, where the consumption of raw or undercooked pork with liquor is a common cultural practice. These areas have seen repeated outbreaks of the disease over the years, prompting ongoing public health campaigns to change eating behaviors.

At-Risk Populations

The Disease Control Department noted that certain groups face higher risk of contracting the bacterial infection. These include people who are in regular contact with pigs, such as farmers and slaughterhouse workers, as well as pork vendors who may handle raw meat regularly. Additionally, individuals suffering from chronic conditions including cancer, diabetes, or kidney disease are more susceptible to severe infection due to compromised immune systems.

Symptoms and Complications

Streptococcus suis infection can cause severe symptoms including high fever, headache, hearing loss, and in severe cases, meningitis and septicemia. Hearing loss can be permanent, and the infection can prove fatal without prompt medical treatment.

Preventive Measures

Health officials strongly recommend cooking pork thoroughly until well-done, with no pink remaining in the meat. They advise against tasting raw pork during cooking and urge consumers to purchase pork only from reliable sources with proper sanitary standards. People handling pork should wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

The department also recommends that individuals with open wounds avoid direct contact with pigs or raw pork products, as the bacteria can enter through broken skin.

Ongoing Monitoring

Public health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have intensified efforts to educate communities in high-risk areas about the dangers of consuming raw pork. Local health offices have been instructed to coordinate with village health volunteers to spread awareness and encourage prompt medical attention for anyone showing symptoms after consuming pork products.

The outbreak serves as a stark reminder of the serious health risks associated with traditional raw food consumption, even as Thai cuisine continues to gain international popularity for its bold flavors and unique preparations.

