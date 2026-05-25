HRH Princess Sirivannavari Awarded France’s Prestigious Grand Officier De La Légion D’honneur

PARIS, France — Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has been awarded the Grand Officier de la Légion d’Honneur, one of France’s highest distinctions, in recognition of her contributions to promoting French culture, the French art de vivre, and the enduring friendship between France and Thailand, according to an official statement from the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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The decoration was presented on May 22 by French Culture Minister Catherine Pégard during a ceremony attended by senior officials from both nations. In her remarks, Minister Pégard praised Princess Sirivannavari as an individual of exceptional ability and dedication whose efforts have significantly advanced cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The Légion d’Honneur, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, represents France’s highest order of merit for military and civil accomplishments. The rank of Grand Officier is among the most distinguished levels within the order, typically reserved for individuals who have rendered extraordinary service to France or to universal values championed by the French Republic.

Princess Sirivannavari expressed her appreciation for French hospitality, arts, and culture, particularly in the textile and design industries, which align closely with her own professional work as a fashion designer and creative director. She highlighted France’s cultural richness, aesthetic excellence, and unique national identity, linking these qualities to broader efforts in preserving cultural heritage, promoting fine arts, advancing cultural diplomacy, and developing Thailand’s creative economy—areas she has consistently prioritized throughout her public service.

“The distinctive cultural identity and artistic excellence of France continue to inspire my work and cultural initiatives in Thailand,” Princess Sirivannavari stated during the ceremony. Her contributions to fashion, traditional Thai textile preservation, and international cultural exchange have earned recognition both within Thailand and across global creative communities.

Among those attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was in France on a week-long official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow; Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Culture Minister Sabida Thaised; and Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, the French Ambassador to Thailand.

The award ceremony forms part of broader efforts to deepen Franco-Thai cooperation across cultural, economic, and diplomatic domains. France and Thailand have maintained formal diplomatic relations for 170 years, with cultural exchange serving as a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. Both nations have emphasized the importance of preserving intangible cultural heritage, supporting creative industries, and fostering people-to-people connections through arts and education.

Princess Sirivannavari has long been recognized for her work in fashion design, having presented collections at international venues and collaborated with Thai artisans to preserve traditional weaving techniques. Her initiatives have contributed to elevating Thai craftsmanship on global platforms while promoting sustainable and culturally grounded approaches to contemporary design.

The Thai government has indicated that the recognition of Princess Sirivannavari by France reflects the high regard in which Thai cultural contributions are held internationally. Officials have emphasized that such honors strengthen the foundation for continued collaboration in areas including education, tourism, creative economy development, and heritage conservation.

For observers of international cultural diplomacy, the award underscores the role that royal and public figures can play in fostering cross-cultural understanding and advancing shared values through artistic and intellectual exchange. France’s tradition of recognizing foreign contributors to culture and civilization aligns with its broader commitment to cultural diplomacy as a pillar of international engagement.

As Prime Minister Anutin’s official visit to France continues, further announcements regarding bilateral agreements, cultural partnerships, and economic cooperation are anticipated. The Thai government has indicated that outcomes from the visit will be communicated through official channels to ensure accuracy and transparency.

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Further updates regarding the implementation of collaborative initiatives, additional cultural exchanges, or related diplomatic developments are expected as Thai and French authorities provide additional information through verified official sources.

-Thailand News (TN)