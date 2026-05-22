Lisa, Anitta And Rema’s World Cup Anthem ‘goals’ Surpasses Two Million Views In First 24 Hours

BANGKOK — Thai K-pop star Lisa Manobal has joined forces with Brazilian pop sensation Anitta and Nigerian Afrobeats artist Rema to release “Goals,” a flagship single from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album, with the music video accumulating over two million views within 24 hours of its release.

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The high-energy collaboration, produced by Grammy Award-winning Canadian producer Cirkut (Henry Walter), combines K-pop melodies, Latin rhythms, and Afrobeats percussion to reflect the diverse and unifying spirit of international football. The track represents a convergence of musical traditions from three continents, designed to resonate with the global audience anticipated for the tournament.

The trio is scheduled to deliver the debut live performance of “Goals” at the World Cup opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium in the United States on Friday, June 12, 2026. The performance will mark a significant moment in the tournament’s cultural programming, bringing together artists who represent major music markets across Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink and founder of management agency LLOUD, expressed enthusiasm for participating in the global sports event, noting that music possesses the power to unite people from around the world and describing the collaboration with Anitta and Rema as an honor.

Anitta emphasized the personal significance of the World Cup for her as a Brazilian artist, stating that creating a lasting contribution to the tournament alongside her fellow artists represents a meaningful achievement. Rema characterized the collaboration as a milestone for cultural integration on the international stage, highlighting the significance of bringing together three continents through a single musical work.

Note: FIFA’s YouTube channel doesn’t allow embedding of the video, so here’s the song on Spotify instead.

“Goals” is the latest release from the highly anticipated official World Cup album, following previously released singles including “Lighter,” “Por Ella,” “Echo,” and “Illuminate.” The complete album is designed to function as a cultural bridge, merging distinct musical genres with the competitive spirit of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, expanded from the previous 32-team format. The competition will be staged across multiple cities in the three host nations, with the opening ceremony and inaugural match scheduled for Los Angeles.

FIFA has increasingly emphasized the cultural dimensions of the World Cup in recent tournaments, commissioning official songs and anthems that reflect the global nature of football while celebrating the musical diversity of participating regions. The organization of high-profile collaborations between international artists has become a standard feature of World Cup marketing and celebration.

The rapid viewership accumulation for “Goals” indicates strong public interest in the track ahead of the tournament, with social media engagement suggesting particular enthusiasm among fans of the participating artists and football supporters anticipating the summer competition.

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As the World Cup approaches, additional promotional activities and performances related to the official album are expected to be announced, with organizers seeking to maximize the cultural impact of the tournament beyond the sporting competition itself.

-Thailand News (TN)