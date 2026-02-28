US and Israel Launch Massive Strikes Against Iran, Trump Vows to Destroy Missile Program

TEHRAN — The United States and Israel launched a massive military attack against Iran in the early hours of Saturday, targeting regime objectives and military bases across the country, as President Donald Trump confirmed American involvement and vowed to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry. It will be totally destroyed, once again. We are going to annihilate their navy (…) We will make sure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in a message following confirmation of US participation in the attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country after stating that the attack was carried out “to eliminate threats to the State of Israel.”

Explosions Rock Iranian Cities

The semi-official Iranian news agency Fars reported at least three explosions in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Other official media outlets, including the IRNA news agency, cited correspondents on the ground confirming that the city center became enveloped in dense columns of smoke as a consequence of the explosions.

Beyond Tehran, regime media also reported explosions in multiple cities including Isfahan, Qom, Lorestan, Karaj, Kermanshah, and Tabriz, suggesting a coordinated, multi-front attack against Iranian military infrastructure.

Iranian Response and Israeli Defenses

The Israeli military confirmed that Iran has responded to the attacks by launching missiles toward Israeli territory. “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defense systems are operational to intercept the threat,” they announced in a statement on social media.

The confirmation of an Iranian counterstrike raises the specter of a rapidly escalating conflict between the regional powers, with potential implications for global security and energy markets.

Trump Calls on Iranian People to Seize Control

In a dramatic appeal directed at the Iranian population, President Trump called on citizens to be ready to take over their government once the military operation against the Iranian regime concludes. He urged members of the Iranian security forces to lay down their arms, promising “total immunity” if they do so.

“When we finish, take control of your government, it will be yours to take,” Trump indicated in his social media message, suggesting a broader objective beyond military strikes that encompasses regime change.

Scope of the Attack

In his intervention, President Trump described the operation in expansive terms. “The American military has carried out a massive and continuous operation to prevent this radical and evil dictatorship from threatening the United States and our fundamental national security interests,” he said when referring to Iran.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry. It will be totally destroyed, once again. We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the terrorist agents in the region can no longer destabilize the region or the world, nor attack our forces, nor use their improvised explosive devices (IEDs), or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called, to so seriously wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans. And we will make sure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Escalating Crisis

Since the early hours of Saturday, high columns of smoke have been visible at various points in Tehran following the US and Israeli attacks. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos documenting the strikes, showing flashes in the night sky and plumes rising over urban areas.

The attack marks a significant escalation in the long-running shadow conflict between Israel and Iran, bringing it into open warfare with direct American participation. The international community now watches with growing concern as the situation continues to develop, with fears of a broader regional war that could draw in other powers and have severe consequences for global stability.

