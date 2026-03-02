French and British Citizens Stabbed in Dispute Over Thai Woman in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A night of drinking and jealousy spiraled into violence in the early hours of March 1, leaving two foreign tourists wounded in a stabbing attack outside a popular Pattaya entertainment strip, with a Thai woman at the center of the bloody confrontation.

Emergency services rushed to the entrance of Soi Diamond on Pattaya Second Road at 5:20 a.m. following reports of a violent brawl. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Foundation arrived to find chaos, with one man collapsed and bleeding heavily and a crowd of onlookers complicating emergency response efforts. Police cleared the scene to allow medical teams to work.

Bloodshed on the Strip

The first victim, 29-year-old French national Arthur Rochand, sustained a deep knife wound behind his left ear and was losing blood rapidly. First responders stabilized him before rushing him to Pattaya City Hospital.

A second victim, a British man estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, was later discovered receiving treatment at the same hospital for a neck wound. Carrying no identification, the man had been rushed to medical care by friends on a motorcycle before authorities even arrived. Doctors sutured the wound and reported his condition as stable.

Witnesses Describe Love Triangle

Chaos

Motorcycle taxi drivers who witnessed the incident told police that roughly half a dozen foreign men, divided into two factions, had been locked in a bitter argument over a Thai woman. What began as a verbal dispute inside the bars of Soi Diamond quickly escalated into a chase down the street, with punches thrown for several minutes before weapons were drawn.

According to witness accounts, all of the men involved knew each other and had arrived together with the woman earlier in the evening. The situation deteriorated as alcohol fueled rising tensions, ultimately exploding into violence.

Rochand, wearing a white shirt at the time, allegedly attempted to intervene as a peacemaker in the escalating confrontation. Instead of calming the situation, his intervention coincided with its deadliest moment — as another man was stabbed in the neck nearby.

Police Face Investigation Hurdles

Investigators who arrived at the hospital to question the wounded men found them too intoxicated to provide coherent statements. Officers documented the injuries as evidence and plan to conduct formal interviews once the victims have sobered up sufficiently.

Police are now combing through CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrator and piece together the sequence of events. Authorities have vowed to locate and prosecute the attacker to the fullest extent of the law.

Pattern of Nightlife Violence

The incident adds to growing concerns about alcohol-fueled violence in Pattaya’s entertainment zones, where disputes among tourists can rapidly escalate into dangerous confrontations. Local authorities continue to stress the importance of maintaining public order in areas heavily frequented by international visitors, though incidents like this highlight the ongoing challenges of policing nightlife districts where emotions run high and weapons occasionally appear.

As investigators work to identify the suspect, the wounded tourists remain under medical supervision, their night of revelry having ended in bloodshed and police custody rather than the carefree holiday they had envisioned.

-Thailand News (TN)