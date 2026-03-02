Brace for Tighter Screening: Thai Airports Ramp Up Security

BANGKOK — Stricter checks of passengers’ belongings have been implemented at all Thai airports in compliance with safety standards and requirements imposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), prompting authorities to issue an advisory urging travelers to prepare accordingly.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued a notice this week advising all air passengers to be aware of and well prepared for stricter automated screening of their belongings at security checkpoints throughout the country’s airports.

Expediting the Screening Process

According to the CAAT notice, passengers can help expedite the security screening process by taking proactive steps while lining up at checkpoints. Travelers should, for instance, remove their watches, hats, jackets, belts, and block-heeled shoes and place them in trays in advance to ensure a smooth and efficient flow through the screening area.

These preparatory measures are designed to reduce wait times and prevent bottlenecks at security checkpoints, particularly during peak travel periods when passenger volumes are highest.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is to allow airport security to inspect suspicious checked baggage without the passenger being present, as part of a broader overhaul of the country's aviation security standards. Such inspections will begin on Oct 16. Listen to… pic.twitter.com/WZjGVPjgBo — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) February 25, 2026

Enhanced Screening Procedures

Passengers are also required to cooperate fully with other screening procedures at the checkpoints, which may include pat-down inspections or, if necessary, walking through automated metal detectors and body scanners. These measures are standard international practice and are being implemented to align Thailand’s aviation security protocols with global best practices.

Compliance with International Standards

CAAT has amended its rules and regulations in accordance with ICAO standards and guidance to minimize risks for air passengers and further enhance Thailand’s aviation system. The move reflects Thailand’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of aviation safety and security, ensuring that the kingdom’s airports remain compliant with international requirements.

The enhanced security measures apply to all passengers departing from or transiting through Thai airports, and authorities urge travelers to factor in additional time for security screening when planning their journey to the airport.

-Thailand News (TN)