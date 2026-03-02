Ugandan Women Pocketed 500K Baht Monthly in Koh Phangan Vice Trade

SURAT THANI — Two Ugandan women have admitted to each earning approximately 500,000 baht per month working as prostitutes on the island of Koh Phangan, leading to their arrest following a complaint from an Israeli customer who reported being robbed while availing himself of their services, the Bangkok Post reported.

Police stated that after receiving the complaint, an undercover agent posing as a customer contacted the women through WhatsApp to arrange a meeting. The agent agreed to pay 5,000 baht for a double service, according to the tourist police inspector overseeing the operation.

The suspects, identified as Janat Nakalema, 32, and Mariam Namatovu, 29, were apprehended on Sunday night at an unnumbered house in Village 2, tambon Koh Phangan. A foreign customer was present at the time of the arrest.

High Earnings and Volume of Customers

During questioning, the women admitted to offering sex services on the island for more than two months, stating that most of their customers were foreigners. Police reported that the suspects claimed to have entertained approximately 180 men over the past two months, averaging three to four customers per day.

Each woman disclosed earning as much as 500,000 baht per month from their activities, with the majority of these funds being sent back to their families in Uganda. The substantial earnings highlight the lucrative nature of the illegal sex trade in popular Thai tourist destinations.

Legal Proceedings

Following their arrest, the two Ugandan nationals were taken into custody at Koh Phangan Police Station for legal proceedings, according to Pol Lt Col Winit, the investigating officer. They face charges related to prostitution and working in Thailand without proper authorization.

The case underscores ongoing challenges faced by Thai authorities in combating illegal sex work in tourist areas, particularly on islands like Koh Phangan that attract large numbers of international visitors seeking entertainment and nightlife experiences.

