Sex work lures African women to Pattaya

Sea, sand and sun are what most people expect when they come to visit Pattaya. But one thing that makes Sin City so infamous is its wealth of nightlife and entertainment venues. For this beachfront city, the day seems to stretch on endlessly into the wee hours.

Visitors swarm the streets of Pattaya day and night. Among the most popular tourist spots is Walking Street, where at night the darkness is lit up by flashing signs and booming sounds from the hundreds of bars and restaurants in the area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT YONGCHAROENCHAI

BANGKOK POST