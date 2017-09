Typhoon Doksuri that made landfall on the Vietnamese coast yesterday (Sept 15) has wreaked havoc to vast areas in several regions of the country with reports of floodings, landslides, fallen utility poles, and damaged houses along its trail.

The typhoon has reduced it’s strength to depression after it landed over the Vietnamese coast on its path across Thailand’s Northeast and North.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS