Mountain run-off hit three villages and inundated a road in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district on Saturday morning.

Heavy overnight downpours triggered by tropical storm Doksuri caused the runoff from Phu Lankha mountains in Tad Tone Waterfall National Park. The deluge hit three villages in Tambon Nafai of Chaiyaphum’s Muang district in the morning.

