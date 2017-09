BANGKOK — The distressed parents of a woman missing for two years asked police Friday to search a laptop they believe might hold the clues to their daughter’s disappearance.

Anant Saengurai, 63, and Napha Timyen, 56, returned to Bang Bua Thong police in northern metro Bangkok this morning almost a year after they filed a missing persons report for their daughter, Nantiya Saengurai.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English