PHUKET: A four-year-old Chinese boy was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital last night after drowning at Patong Beach. While on Tuesday, two Chinese tourists were saved from the surf at Nai Harn Beach after risking going for a late night swim.

Patong Police received a report at 9:17pm last night (Sept 14) that a Chinese tourist had drowned in front of the Diamond Cliff Resort on Prabaramee Rd.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News