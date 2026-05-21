‘Swedish’ National Surrenders To Phuket Police After Assaulting Indian Man

PHUKET, Thailand — A Swedish national has surrendered to Phuket police following an assault on an Indian man outside a Patong hotel, in an incident captured on surveillance footage that has prompted legal complaints from both parties, according to local authorities.

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Noel Akdemir, identified as a Swedish tourist of foreign origin, turned himself in to police after an altercation with Bahrat Kumawat, an Indian national reportedly associated with the Patong Platinum Hotel, on May 18. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over allegedly stolen money, which escalated into a physical assault.

According to police reports, Akdemir accused hotel staff of stealing 6,000 baht and reacted violently when the matter was not resolved to his satisfaction. Surveillance footage from the scene shows the Swedish national engaging in a verbal argument with Kumawat before slapping another Indian man and attempting to leave the area. The video evidence has been submitted to investigators as part of the official inquiry.

Following the incident, Kumawat filed a formal police complaint seeking legal action regarding the assault. Akdemir has since acknowledged his involvement in the physical confrontation and issued an apology, citing frustration over the missing money as a contributing factor to his behavior. He has also filed a counter-complaint regarding the alleged theft, which police have accepted for separate investigation.

Patong, located on Phuket’s west coast, is one of Thailand’s most visited tourist destinations, attracting international travelers from around the world. Local authorities maintain active policing presence in the area to address incidents involving visitors while ensuring that all parties receive fair treatment under Thai law.

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Under Thai criminal law, assault constitutes a punishable offense that can result in fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the severity of injuries and circumstances involved. Simultaneously, allegations of theft are subject to separate investigative procedures to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Police have indicated that both complaints will be reviewed according to standard judicial protocols, with investigators examining video evidence, witness statements, and any additional documentation relevant to the incident. Further discussions between the parties involved are scheduled as authorities work to clarify the facts and determine appropriate next steps.

For visitors to Thailand, authorities have emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through official channels rather than resorting to physical confrontation. Tourist police units and consular services remain available to assist foreign nationals who encounter legal or interpersonal difficulties during their stay.

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order in tourist areas while ensuring that all individuals, regardless of nationality, are afforded due process under applicable legal frameworks. Cases involving foreign nationals are handled in coordination with relevant diplomatic missions to facilitate communication and procedural clarity.

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As the investigation proceeds, authorities have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have additional information to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, mediation outcomes, or any related enforcement actions are expected as Phuket Police provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)