Sunday, September 17, 2017
Korat village threatened by elephants

Elephant trunks
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Villagers of Ban Thung Takhian in tambok Khok Krachai in Khon Buri district of this northeastern province were sleepless last night as a herd of about five wild elephants appeared ready to attack, but were scared away by a number of Thap Lan National Park officials and soldiers from the 2nd Army’s 3rd Artillery Battalion.

The officials were despatched to the village after being informed by villagers that their farms had been ravaged by elephants for about a week. The pachyderms destroyed their crops and threatened to attack the village.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

