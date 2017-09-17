Over 21,000 People Evacuated Across Russia Amid Threats of Explosions

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Red square in Moscow, Russia
Anonymous bomb threat calls prompted massive evacuations across Russia, however, no explosive devices were found.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 21,000 people in 11 regions of Russia have been evacuated on Saturday after receiving 57 calls with threats of bomb explosion, a source in emergency services told Sputnik.

“As of 21:30 Moscow time [18:30 GMT] 57 anonymous calls with threats of explosion of rail and bus stations, socially significant infrastructure and Red Square in Moscow have been received in 11 federal subjects. More than 21,000 people have been evacuated. All the objects have been examined, threats of explosion have not been confirmed,” the source said.

