Defence Ministry rejects rumours that Prawit held meeting with Thaksin in London

THE DEFENCE Ministry has denied rumours that its minister General Prawit Wongsuwan met with fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in London, insisting that there were no reasons for the two to meet.

“Gen Prawit has said clearly before that he had not met or talked to [Thaksin],” Maj-General Kongcheep Tantrawanich said on Saturday. Prawit, meanwhile, said briefly on a phone interview that he was just back from England. The general immediately hung up after the reporter asked about speculation that he had met Thaksin.

