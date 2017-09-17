Sunday, September 17, 2017
Home > News > Defence Ministry rejects rumours that Prawit held meeting with Thaksin in London

Defence Ministry rejects rumours that Prawit held meeting with Thaksin in London

Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra
TN News 0

THE DEFENCE Ministry has denied rumours that its minister General Prawit Wongsuwan met with fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in London, insisting that there were no reasons for the two to meet.

“Gen Prawit has said clearly before that he had not met or talked to [Thaksin],” Maj-General Kongcheep Tantrawanich said on Saturday. Prawit, meanwhile, said briefly on a phone interview that he was just back from England. The general immediately hung up after the reporter asked about speculation that he had met Thaksin.

Full story: The Nation

By The Sunday Nation

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

German Tourist Dies After Falling Off Elephant In Thailand

Bridge Across the River Thames in London

Thai Festivals in England

Breaking News

27 provinces of Thailand now flooded nationwide

Leave a Reply