Thursday, September 7, 2017
Home > News > Prayut irate as Thaksin tops survey stakes

Prayut irate as Thaksin tops survey stakes

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra
TN News 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has slammed the media for failing to move beyond former premiers Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck after poll results showed the public had more confidence in ex-telecoms tycoon Thaksin than it does in the 2014 coup leader.

Both former leaders were ousted from power and replaced by coup leaders. Ms Yingluck is believed to have fled the country last month shortly before a Supreme Court ruling on Aug 25 in her criminal negligence case over her administration’s failed rice-pledging scheme.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thailand: An early start to election campaign

Breaking News

Thai court dismisses case against ruling party

Breaking News

Rally will not end despite parliament dissolution: Anti-government protest leader Suthep

Leave a Reply