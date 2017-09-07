Prayut irate as Thaksin tops survey stakes

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has slammed the media for failing to move beyond former premiers Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck after poll results showed the public had more confidence in ex-telecoms tycoon Thaksin than it does in the 2014 coup leader.

Both former leaders were ousted from power and replaced by coup leaders. Ms Yingluck is believed to have fled the country last month shortly before a Supreme Court ruling on Aug 25 in her criminal negligence case over her administration’s failed rice-pledging scheme.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS