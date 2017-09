No bids were offered on the first day of the public auction of an Airbus A310- 222 staged by the Legal Execution Department at Don Mueang airport yesterday (Sept 6).

Several prospectus bidders and representatives of plaintiff showed up at parking pit No 104 where the plane was parked, but none of them were enthusiastic enough to place 2.5 million baht as guarantee to join the bidding.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS