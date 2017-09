TRANG – A huge amount of garbage has washed up on the beach at Koh Kradan, a celebrated international destination for underwater weddings, raising fresh concerns about waste management on the tourist island.

Empty plastic and glass bottles, plastic bags, foam boxes and other environmentally destructive waste litter the main beach of the island in tambon Koh Libong of Kantang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

METHEE MUANGKAEW

BANGKOK POST