Australian Man Stabbed to Death by American Man at Krabi Beach

A 27-year-old American man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old Australian man at Noppharat Thara Beach in Ao Nang. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 22nd.

Ao Nang Police were alerted to the situation at approximately 2:00 A.M. Upon arrival, police and emergency responders found the victim, identified only as Mr. Ross, an Australian national, with severe stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Mr. Ross was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

