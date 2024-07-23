Two Speedboats Collide Off Koh Samui, Resulting in One Fatality

Koh Samui, Thailand – A fatal speedboat collision off the coast of Koh Samui resulted in one death and multiple injuries on July 23. Police report that the collision occurred as the Chor Chokchanita 22 was returning to Koh Samui after transporting tourists to Rin Beach on Koh Phangan for the renowned full-moon party. The Chor Chokchanita 22 collided with a hospital speedboat returning to its base on Koh Phangan after delivering a patient to Bangkok Samui Hospital.

According to local authorities, the crash took place at approximately 3:00 PM local time. A speedboat owned by Bangkok Samui Hospital and another carrying tourists from the Full-moon party, were on a sightseeing trip around the island when they collided head-on. The impact was severe, causing significant damage to both vessels and throwing several passengers into the water.

Local coast guard and nearby fishing boats quickly responded to the scene. Emergency teams managed to get everyone out of the water in a matter of minutes. Tragically, an employee of Bangkok Samui Hospital was pronounced dead at the hospital due to severe injuries sustained. Other people were taken to a nearby hospital with bone fractures and head injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that one of the boats might have been traveling at an excessive speed and failed to notice the other boat in its path. Both captains are being questioned, and a full assessment of the boats’ conditions and navigational equipment is being conducted.

-Thailand News (TN)

