SONGKHLA: Three police officers were wounded and their patrol vehicle damaged when a roadside bomb detonated in Thepha district on Tuesday morning.

Thai Army Tightens Checkpoints After Car Bombing

The bomb went off on Thadee-Bor Namsom Road in front of the Global Green power plant in tambon Koh Saba about 9.30am, police said.

