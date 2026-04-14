Sri Lankan Teen Arrested With 2.44 kg of Heroin at Hat Yai Airport

HAT YAI — An 18-year-old Sri Lankan man has been arrested at Hat Yai International Airport in southern Thailand for attempting to smuggle a large quantity of drugs, in a case that highlights the kingdom’s ongoing battle against international narcotics trafficking networks using Thailand as a transit hub.

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The suspect, identified as Abdul Rahman, was apprehended during a routine security scan at the airport on the night of April 11–12, 2026, while attempting to catch a domestic flight. Airport security staff noticed abnormalities in his body during the scan, prompting a closer inspection. Authorities discovered approximately 2.44 kilograms of heroin and 910 tablets of Nimetazepam, commonly known as Happy Five or Happy Water, wrapped around his waist and hidden under his clothing.

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During questioning, the 18-year-old confessed to his role in the trafficking operation. He told investigators that he had travelled from Sri Lanka to Bangkok on April 6, 2026, before continuing on to Malaysia, where he met a “boss” and received the drugs. He then crossed back into Thailand and made his way to Hat Yai with the intention of transporting the narcotics back to Sri Lanka. The suspect was taken to Khlong Hoi Khong Police Station, where he faces drug trafficking charges. Investigation officials are now working to locate the rest of the trafficking network and determine whether any other individuals or cells are operating along the same route. The arrest underscores the persistent efforts by Thai authorities to prevent the country from being used as a transit point for drug smuggling operations moving through Southeast Asia.

-Thailand News (TN)