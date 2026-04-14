Bangkok Police Arrest Foreign Man for Molesting Women at Silom Songkran

BANGKOK — A foreign man was arrested by police after allegedly molesting a woman during Songkran celebrations in the Silom area of Bangkok on April 13, in an incident that has prompted authorities to reiterate the importance of vigilance during the busy holiday period.

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The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Rama IV Road, where the victim shouted for help, prompting immediate intervention from officers and bystanders. Police Lance Corporal Dulyawat Chomchuen, who was assisting with traffic operations at Pathumwan Police Station, responded after hearing the victim’s call for help. Upon arrival, he found the victim and members of the public confronting the suspect, described as a man aged about 40, in a chaotic scene. The man appeared intoxicated, spoke incoherently and denied the allegations against him.

According to witnesses, the suspect had also allegedly pulled down the trousers of another woman earlier in the same area. Police quickly restrained him despite resistance and aggressive behaviour during the arrest. He was then taken to Pathumwan Police Station for further questioning. The case was reported to Police Colonel Sirichart Janpromma, superintendent of Pathumwan Police Station, who ordered a formal investigation.

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The victim later filed a complaint with investigators, while the suspect continued to deny all charges during initial questioning, claiming he was drunk and simply joining in with the festive fun. He has been formally charged with committing an indecent act and remains in custody pending legal proceedings. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and to immediately call for help if threatened or harassed in busy environments, noting that prompt reporting and public intervention were credited with enabling the swift arrest. Police have reiterated that additional security measures are in place during the festival period to prevent similar incidents, and officers are continuing to collect evidence and witness statements as part of the ongoing case. The suspect will face further legal action as the investigation progresses.

-Thailand News (TN)