Young Woman Killed In Freight Train Collision At Bangkok Railway Crossing; Safety Concerns Raised

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 21-year-old woman was killed late Saturday night when a freight train struck her motorcycle at an unguarded railway crossing behind a school in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, according to officials from Chorakhe Noi Police Station and emergency response authorities.

Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured After Struck By Train in Bangkok

The victim, identified as Busakorn, was attempting to cross the railway tracks when freight train No. 4403, traveling toward Bang Sue station, collided with her motorcycle. Officers and rescue workers arriving at the scene found the victim’s body beside the tracks alongside her heavily damaged motorcycle. Emergency medical personnel confirmed that she had died instantly upon impact.

Initial investigations indicated that poor visibility in the area, particularly during nighttime hours, may have contributed to the collision. Local residents told police that the crossing is situated on a curve with overgrown vegetation obstructing sightlines, creating hazardous conditions for motorists attempting to navigate the intersection. They added that near-miss incidents occur frequently at the location and that drivers who fail to slow down adequately face significant risks.

Police have coordinated with the State Railway of Thailand to review closed-circuit television footage and gather additional evidence to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Forensic examination of the scene and analysis of train operation records are expected to inform the official investigation.

In a separate but related incident highlighting railway crossing safety concerns, villagers and rescue workers in Nakhon Nayok province narrowly prevented another accident after a cement truck became stuck on railway tracks at a crossing in Pak Phli district. The vehicle, carrying more than 40 tonnes of cement, became immobilized after the driver attempted to traverse an uneven crossing unsuitable for large vehicles.

Local residents initially attempted to pull the truck free using a tractor but were unsuccessful due to the vehicle’s weight. An excavator was subsequently brought in to assist with removal efforts. Meanwhile, a diesel train traveling from Bangkok to Kabin Buri station approached the area, prompting villagers and rescue personnel to wave clothing and flags to signal the train operator to stop immediately. The train halted in time to avoid a collision, and the truck was eventually removed from the tracks after more than an hour of coordinated efforts.

A 21-year-old woman died when her motorcycle was struck by a freight train at an unguarded, informal level crossing in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district in the early hours of Sunday. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/TY1Z1ITqK9 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 24, 2026

The truck driver stated that he was using the route for the first time after collecting cement from a factory in Prachin Buri province for delivery to Saraburi, and was unaware that the crossing could not accommodate large vehicles. Witnesses reported that they had attempted to warn the driver before the truck became stuck, and added that similar incidents involving oversized vehicles occur at the crossing nearly every year.

Railway officials who inspected the Pak Phli site indicated that crossing barriers had recently been installed but had not yet officially entered service. The incident resulted in damage to railway infrastructure, and the route was reopened following safety inspections.

Under Thai transportation regulations, railway crossings are subject to safety standards regarding signage, visibility, and barrier systems. Unprotected crossings in residential or rural areas present particular challenges, requiring heightened awareness from both motorists and train operators. The State Railway of Thailand has conducted periodic reviews of crossing safety measures, though resource constraints and rapid urban development have complicated comprehensive upgrades.

For motorists navigating railway crossings in Thailand, authorities recommend reducing speed, checking both directions for approaching trains, avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use, and never attempting to cross when warning signals are active or barriers are lowering. Large vehicle operators are advised to verify route suitability before transporting heavy loads through areas with limited infrastructure.

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The Royal Thai Police and State Railway of Thailand have reiterated their commitment to improving railway safety through infrastructure upgrades, public education campaigns, and coordinated enforcement efforts. Community reporting of hazardous conditions at crossings remains an important component of proactive risk management.

-Thailand News (TN)