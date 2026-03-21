German Man Arrested in Koh Samui Drugs Raid, Accused of Global Cocaine Network Ties

SURAT THANI – Immigration police have arrested a 37-year-old German man accused of involvement in a global cocaine trafficking network, with the suspect allegedly using a cannabis shop on Koh Samui as a front while evading authorities.

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The arrest took place on March 19 at a cannabis store in Lamai Beach, Maret subdistrict, Surat Thani, where authorities say he had been operating under the guise of a legitimate businessman. The suspect is wanted under a Stuttgart District Court warrant and faces extradition to Germany to stand trial.

Operation Details

The operation was carried out under the direction of senior Royal Thai Police officials Pol Lt Gen Itthipol Itthisanronnachai and Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop Phuridej, as part of a broader crackdown on foreign nationals engaged in illegal nominee businesses and transnational crime in Thailand. Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phanumart Boonyalak and Pol Maj Gen Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul of Immigration Division 6 ordered officers in Surat Thani to conduct the arrest, with German police representatives observing the operation.

Investigators identified the suspect, named only as Sven, as a member of a criminal network that used the encrypted ANOM application—a platform covertly controlled by the FBI under Operation Trojan Shield, which led to the dismantling of one of the largest global drug trafficking networks in 2021. Authorities allege that Sven fled to Thailand following the international crackdown and attempted to conceal his identity by presenting himself as a legitimate entrepreneur.

Cannabis Shop as Front

Further investigation revealed he had established a cannabis business on Koh Samui as a cover while remaining in hiding. Immigration officials used biometric systems to confirm his identity and locate his residence. A search of the premises found the cannabis shop lacked the required licence to sell cannabis flower buds under Thai herbal control laws. The suspect was also found to be working illegally as a foreign national without a valid work permit.

Legal Proceedings

According to Daily News, authorities have revoked his permission to stay in Thailand and filed charges under Thai law related to operating a business without proper licensing and working without authorization. He will be deported to Germany to face prosecution for cocaine trafficking in accordance with the outstanding European arrest warrant.

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The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Thai immigration authorities to identify and apprehend foreign nationals involved in transnational crime who seek refuge in the country, as well as the use of advanced biometric technology to verify identities and track individuals attempting to evade justice.

-Thailand News (TN)