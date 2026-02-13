Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Info

African Man Arrested with Cocaine at Phuket Hospital in Drug Crackdown

PHUKET – A 26-year-old Ivorian national has been arrested at Patong Hospital on charges of possessing cocaine for sale and personal use, marking the latest operation in an intensified crackdown on drugs and organised crime in the province.

Nigerian Drug Suspect Arrested on Koh Phangan After Evading Court

The arrest occurred on February 12 under the direct orders of senior provincial officials, including Phuket Governor Nirut Pongphisitthaworn. The operation was carried out by the Chief of Security Affairs, the Prevention Division, and members of the Kathu District Volunteer Defence Corps Company 2.

The suspect, identified only as Mr A, was detained at the hospital in Patong, Kathu district. Officers confiscated three pieces of cocaine with a total weight of 4.31 grammes, along with one mobile phone as evidence.

He was formally charged with possession of cocaine for distribution and consumption without permission.

Following the arrest, the suspect and seized items were handed over to investigators at Patong Police Station for legal proceedings.

Authorities confirmed that the operation forms part of a broader government and Interior Ministry policy aimed at maintaining social order and suppressing influential criminal networks without leniency. Officials stated that Kathu district authorities have been implementing continued enforcement measures to address narcotics-related offences and safeguard community security, particularly in key tourist areas.

French Arab Arrested with Cocaine at Phuket Airport

Further investigation into the supply chain and other individuals potentially involved in the case remains ongoing. Legal proceedings will continue under Thai law, handled by Patong police.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

george


Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Posts

Russian Tourist Killed in Bus Collision on Phuket’s Beach Road

Two Turkish Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Using Fake Entry Stamps

Oil Spill From Sunken Cargo Ship Unlikely to Reach Phuket Shoreline: Authorities