Thai Woman Killed in South Korea; Boyfriend Arrested

MOKPO, South Korea – A Thai woman has died in South Korea after allegedly being brutally beaten by her boyfriend, leaving her impoverished family unable to afford repatriation of her body.

Young Woman Found Dead in Pattaya Apartment, Boyfriend Under Questioning

The victim, identified as Ms Sunanta, was in her early 30s and originally from Chaiyaphum province in northeastern Thailand. A single mother, she had traveled to South Korea to work as a casual laborer in order to support her young son and her struggling family. She later began cohabiting with a Thai boyfriend, identified as Mr Sak, in a dormitory-style room in Mokpo for approximately one year, according to reports.

According to information gathered by Thai media, Mr Sak was described as a heavy drinker who allegedly assaulted Ms Sunanta regularly when intoxicated. Neighbors were reportedly aware of repeated incidents in which she was slapped, punched and kicked until she lost consciousness. Despite being advised to leave the relationship, she remained due to emotional attachment and lack of alternatives.

On the night of February 11, Mr Sak allegedly became heavily intoxicated and assaulted her again, striking her with fists, knees and elbows. Believing she had merely fainted as on previous occasions, he reportedly went to sleep beside her body. The following morning, he found her unresponsive, with her body stiff and covered in bruises. Hospital staff later confirmed she had died from severe physical assault and internal injuries.

South Korean authorities have taken Mr Sak into custody on a charge of assault causing death and are proceeding with legal action under South Korean law. Further details of the investigation and potential charges have not been disclosed.

The victim’s mother, still in Chaiyaphum, has stated she has no funds to manage the return of her daughter’s body. Repatriating the body to Thailand would cost between 200,000 and 300,000 baht, an impossible sum for the impoverished family. Relatives are now considering cremation in South Korea and the return of only her ashes.

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by Thai migrant workers in South Korea, particularly those working without legal status who may fear reporting abuse to authorities. It also highlights concerns about domestic violence within overseas Thai communities, where incidents may be regarded as private matters or go unreported.

Thai music video actress alleges brutal abuse by ex-boyfriend

Ms Sunanta’s four-year-old son is now without his mother, and arrangements for his care remain unclear. Legal proceedings against the suspect will continue under South Korean jurisdiction, while the victim’s family in Thailand mourns and struggles to make arrangements from afar.

-Thailand News (TN)