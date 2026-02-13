Gas Explosion in Samut Prakan Injures Man, Damages Three Homes

SAMUT PRAKAN — A man suffered severe burns Wednesday evening when a cooking gas cylinder exploded while he was frying rice at his home, causing extensive damage to his property and affecting neighboring houses.

The explosion occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. on February 11, 2026, at a house in Nakhon Thong Village, Soi Mangkon-Khanti, in the Phraeksa subdistrict of Mueang district. Praeksa municipal rescue workers responded after receiving a report from the Prakan emergency radio center.

At the scene, responders found the man with burn injuries to his body and face. He received first aid before being transported to Samut Prakan Hospital for further treatment. His girlfriend sustained minor injuries after ceiling panels fell on her.

The force of the blast brought down ceiling panels in three rooms: the children’s bedroom, the kitchen, and the area outside the bathroom. Neighboring houses also suffered cracked rear walls and damaged ceiling panels from the explosion.

CCTV footage from outside the house captured the moment of the explosion, showing the front door forced open by the blast. Screams from inside, including those of young children, could be heard, followed by a man shouting that the gas had exploded. Family members were seen carrying the children out of the house to seek help from neighbors.

The injured man stated, “At that time I was cooking, and suddenly there was an explosion. I’m not sure if it was a gas explosion, but I assume it may have been caused by gas.” His girlfriend said she was in another room with their children, aged two years and nine months, when she heard the blast and saw the ceiling fall, adding that there had been no warning signs beforehand.

A neighbor reported that four days earlier, there had been a noticeable smell of leaking gas in the area, but no one had paid much attention at the time. Authorities initially believe the cause may have been a damaged gas hose leaking without the homeowner’s knowledge.

Officials have advised residents, particularly those with enclosed kitchens, to regularly check gas equipment and equipment, close the cylinder valve if a leak is suspected, ventilate the area immediately, and call a specialist for repairs.

Investigations into the exact cause of the explosion are ongoing as officials continue to assess structural damage and ensure the safety of affected properties.

