Foreign Rider Kills Finnish Pedestrian in Pattaya High-Speed Crash

PATTAYA — A 55-year-old Finnish man was killed after being struck by a high-speed motorcycle while crossing Jomtien Second Road late on March 20, in a violent crash that also left the foreign rider seriously injured.

Foreigner and two Thai people injured in motorbike crash in Pattaya

The incident occurred at approximately 9:40pm near a Jomtien market, where a large crowd of residents and tourists gathered as emergency responders rushed to the scene. Police from Pattaya City Police Station coordinated with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and medical staff from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya to attend to the two severely injured men lying in the road.

The pedestrian was identified as Mr M. K. T., a 55-year-old Finnish national. He was found without a pulse at the scene and received CPR before being transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The motorcyclist, a foreign man estimated to be between 30 and 40 years of age, was not carrying identification documents at the time of the crash. He sustained serious injuries and was transferred to Pattaya City Hospital for urgent treatment, where his condition remains under close medical supervision.

Wreckage and Eyewitness Accounts

Police located the wreckage of a green Kawasaki Z800 motorcycle some distance from the point of impact. The vehicle, bearing Chonburi registration plates, was found overturned and damaged after skidding into a parked car, causing additional damage to the stationary vehicle.

An eyewitness told investigators that he heard the motorcycle travelling at high speed with a loud, continuous engine noise moments before hearing a sudden crash. According to his account, the bike lost control, slid along the road and struck a parked vehicle, throwing the rider onto the roadway.

Another witness, a Finnish national who spoke through an interpreter, identified the deceased as his friend. He confirmed that the victim had been crossing the road when the motorcycle struck him at high speed, inflicting fatal injuries.

Investigation Underway

Police have documented the scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation. Officers continue to question witnesses in an effort to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the crash.

Authorities have indicated that legal action will proceed in accordance with the findings of the investigation. The case highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in Pattaya’s busy tourist corridors, where high-speed vehicles and pedestrian traffic frequently intersect with tragic consequences.

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The motorcyclist remains hospitalised under medical care, and police have not yet released his identity pending formal identification and notification of relevant authorities.

-Thailand News (TN)