Nakhon Si Thammarat Fishing Boat Badly Damaged in Fire

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — A massive fire engulfed more than ten fishing trawlers in Khanom district shortly after midnight, causing catastrophic damage estimated to exceed 100 million baht and delivering a devastating blow to the local fishing community.

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Emergency services, including fire trucks and firefighting boats, rushed to the scene at the Khanom Canal pier as flames spread rapidly among the tightly packed vessels. The close proximity of the boats at the pier facilitated the swift spread of the blaze, leaving firefighters battling to contain the inferno before it could cause even greater destruction.

The fire primarily affected fishing boats that had been modified from pair trawlers, which are used for towing large nets. These modifications were implemented following stricter government regulations on pair trawling practices introduced in recent years to promote more sustainable fishing methods.

According to authorities, many of the destroyed vessels belong to the family of Charnwattana Isarawattana, a former Democrat Party candidate. The scale of the damage is expected to have severe repercussions for the Khanom fishing industry, which relies heavily on these vessels for livelihoods and local commerce.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this stage, though an official investigation is already underway. Local police and emergency response teams are currently assessing the full impact of the disaster and coordinating recovery efforts with affected boat owners and community members.

Residents and industry experts have expressed deep concern over the incident’s economic implications for the local fishing community. With more than ten vessels lost in a single night, the disaster threatens to disrupt fishing operations, supply chains, and the livelihoods of countless families who depend on the industry.

In the coming days, authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the origin of the fire. Enhanced safety measures for vessels moored at the pier may also be considered to prevent similar incidents in the future. A comprehensive report detailing the findings of the investigation is anticipated once authorities complete their inquiries.

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The blaze serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of coastal fishing communities and the cascading economic impacts that can follow from a single catastrophic event. For the boat owners and workers of Khanom district, the road to recovery is only just beginning.

-Thailand News (TN)