Foreign Couple Rescued After Kayaking Mishap in Krabi

KRABI — A foreign couple was rescued after becoming stranded during a kayaking trip along the Tha Len canal in Krabi province, in an ordeal that saw them trapped in thick mud as darkness fell and rain poured down — but that also led to an unexpected reconciliation.

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According to their tour guide, the pair argued during the outbound journey and continued paddling without paying attention to the safety instructions given before the trip. It remains unclear whether they misunderstood the briefing or simply ignored it, but the consequences were immediate and potentially dangerous.

As evening fell, the situation worsened dramatically. The tide receded, leaving the couple unable to navigate the shallow waters and return to the starting point. They were forced to remain on their kayak, stuck in thick mud, surrounded by darkness and falling rain. With no visibility and no idea how to free themselves, they were too afraid to move, fearing that stepping off the kayak would leave them swallowed by the muddy canal.

A foreign couple were rescued after becoming stranded during a kayaking trip along Tha Len canal in Krabi province. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/qdS80xf61h — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 3, 2026

But the ordeal had an unexpected side effect. During the long, dark hours of waiting, the tense mood reportedly softened. The couple, who had been arguing just hours earlier, reconciled. Stranded together in the mud, with no one else to rely on, they expressed affection for one another, their earlier frustrations forgotten in the face of a shared predicament.

The guide later set out to search for them after they failed to return. After navigating the dark canal, he eventually located the pair sitting quietly on their kayak, huddled together, no longer arguing but waiting patiently for rescue. They were safely brought back to shore, cold and tired but unharmed.

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The guide reminded visitors to follow instructions carefully, noting that without assistance the couple might have been left waiting for the tide to rise again the following morning — a long, cold, and potentially dangerous night alone in the dark. For the couple, the kayaking trip will be remembered not for the mangroves or the wildlife, but for the argument that started it and the reconciliation that ended it. Love, it seems, can bloom even in thick mud and pouring rain — but it is better to listen to the safety briefing first.

-Thailand News (TN)