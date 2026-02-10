Fire Destroys 28 Stalls at Chatuchak Weekend Market; Electrical Fault Suspected

BANGKOK – A fire broke out at the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market on Monday night, destroying 28 stalls before being brought under control. Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit—the second such incident at the market in a matter of days.

The fire was reported at approximately 10:24 p.m. near Gate 1 of the market, according to Pol Lt Col Veerawat Praibung of Bang Sue Police Station. Ten fire engines and their crews, supported by police and volunteers, responded and battled the flames for about 30 minutes before declaring the situation under control. No injuries were reported.

Market security chief Kiattisak Sukraj said security staff initially detected a burning odor and traced it to a shop on Soi 9/2. Guards attempted to extinguish the fire using handheld extinguishers but quickly called the fire department when the blaze grew beyond their capacity.

The affected stalls span approximately 240 square meters across three streets within Market Project 17, covering Soi 9/2 to 9/4. The market’s layout—single-story steel structures arranged in interconnected blocks—allowed the fire to spread rapidly.

An initial assessment indicates the fire originated from an electrical short circuit. This follows another small electrical fire at the market on Saturday, which damaged security cameras but was extinguished quickly by security personnel before it could spread further.

Authorities are conducting a full investigation into the cause of Monday’s fire, while market management reviews safety protocols to prevent future incidents.

