NACC Finds 44 Ex-Move Forward MPs Guilty Over Lese-Majeste Amendment Bid

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has unanimously ruled that 44 former MPs of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party committed serious ethical violations by proposing a bill to amend the country’s lèse-majesté law.

The NACC’s decision, announced today, will be forwarded to the Supreme Court for review. If the court accepts the case, all 44 individuals will be required to immediately cease performing any parliamentary duties.

Among those implicated are several prominent figures already barred from politics by a previous Constitutional Court ruling. This includes former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his successor Chaithawat Tulathon, both of whom were signatories to the draft amendment bill.

The remaining individuals are now members of the People’s Party. This group includes 15 newly-elected MPs: 12 party-list MPs and 3 constituency MPs. If the Supreme Court upholds the NACC’s ruling, these 15 will be directly affected.

The 12 party-list MPs named by the NACC are: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Sirikanya Tansakul, Nitipon Piwmow, Pakornwut Udompipatsakul, Rangsiman Rome, Wayo Asavaroongruang, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Surachet Pravinvongvuth, Natthawut Buaprathum, Woraphop Viriyaroj, Khampong Thepakham, and Nattacha Boonchai-Emsawat.

According to an NACC source, if these 12 party-list MPs are suspended, their seats would be filled by the next eligible candidates on the People’s Party list.

The case originated from a complaint filed with the NACC in 2023, accusing the former Move Forward MPs of gross ethical misconduct for seeking changes to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse-majesté law. In January 2024, the Constitutional Court ruled that Move Forward’s campaign to amend the law amounted to an attempt to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

Following that ruling, the Election Commission petitioned the court to dissolve Move Forward and ban its executives from politics for 10 years. The NACC’s latest decision adds another layer of legal consequence for the lawmakers involved in the amendment effort.

