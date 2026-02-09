Two Turkish Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Using Fake Entry Stamps

PHUKET – Two Turkish men have been arrested at Phuket International Airport for allegedly using counterfeit immigration stamps and overstaying their visas in Thailand for more than two and a half years, according to Phuket Airport Immigration.

The suspects, both aged 30, were detained in the international departure hall at around 5:30 p.m. on February 4 while attempting to leave the country. Immigration officers discovered that the pair had used fake inbound immigration stamps to conceal an overstay period of 918 days.

They were charged with using counterfeit official stamps, seals, or visa labels, and with residing in the Kingdom without permission or beyond their permitted stay. Both offenses are considered serious violations under Thai immigration law.

The arrest operation was conducted by the Phuket Airport Immigration investigation team in coordination with departure officers. It was carried out under the supervision of Acting Pol Col Ying Rassarin Theeraphatthanakun, Superintendent of Phuket Airport Immigration, and Pol Lt Col Praphat Khattiya, Deputy Superintendent. Officers from the suppression and investigation unit and departure shift personnel also participated.

Authorities stated that the fraudulent stamps were identified during routine departure checks, leading to further inspection and immediate arrest. Following their detention, both individuals were transferred to Sakhu Police Station to face formal legal proceedings.

Thai immigration law imposes severe penalties for the use of forged official documents, especially when coupled with long-term overstay. Consequences typically include prosecution, fines, detention, deportation, and potential blacklisting from re-entering Thailand.

Immigration officials have not disclosed additional details regarding how the counterfeit stamps were obtained. The case remains under investigation as legal procedures advance.

