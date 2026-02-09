Oil Spill From Sunken Cargo Ship Unlikely to Reach Phuket Shoreline: Authorities

PHUKET – The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has stated that an oil spill from a sunken Panama-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Phuket is projected to move away from Thai shores, with current seawater quality at popular beaches remaining normal, NBT WORLD reported.

PCD Director-General Surin Warakitthamrong reported that the vessel sank southwest of Ko Kaeo Noi in Rawai Subdistrict, approximately 1.82 nautical miles from shore. The sinking is believed to have been caused by a hull breach that allowed seawater to enter.

The ship was carrying a significant load, including 297 containers, 98 tons of heavy oil, and 32 tons of marine diesel oil. The PCD has deployed its marine water resources teams and the Phuket environmental office to monitor the situation, provide technical support, and oversee environmental recovery operations.

Using the Oil Map modeling system, the PCD forecasts that any potential oil slick would drift westward into the open sea, away from Thailand’s coastline. The department is coordinating with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center and the Marine Department to prepare response plans and enhance surveillance.

Initial water quality tests at Rawai Beach and Nai Harn Beach indicate that conditions are within safe recreational standards. Monitoring and mitigation efforts will continue until the situation is fully resolved.

